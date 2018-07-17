Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra held

Nashik: The Yatra of lord Jagannath Rath similar to the one in Puri was organised in the city.

This Yatra was started from lord Jagannath temple at Saraf Nagar, Pathardi Phata and culminated at Modkeshwar temple, Indiranagar.

Initially, all the three idols were worshiped and then Balbhadra, the elder brother was stationed on the Rath followed by Subhadra and lastly lord Jagannath. Puja was performed, similar to the one at Puri.

Iskcon followers sang devotional songs throughout the yatra. People in large numbers participated in this Yatra, organized by Kalinga Sanskruti Mandal led by captain Ratnakar Barik, Umesh Raut, Shishir Kumar Sahoo, Deviprasad Patra, Arunkumar Subudhi.

Dr Sandip Bhanose, president of Garudzep Pratishthan and renowned kirtankar and Vishnu Pradhan was special invitee for the Yatra. The rath shall be stationed at Modkeshwar temple, Indiranagar for next 8 days.