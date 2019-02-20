Long March stays put in city

Tribals, farmers’ agitation to leave for Mumbai today

Nashik: Around 20,000 farmers and workers reached Nashik from all corners of north Maharashtra pressing their demands for water availability in their area and loan waiver among others.

Reaching Nashik from the corners of the district and neighbouring districts, tribals and farmers led by CPI-M’s All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) gathered at the Mela stand at Mumbai naka in the city on Wednesday evening.

The large mob that gathered was to proceed in a Long March to Mumbai reaching the state capital, in show of strength and pressing their demands; however, stay put in Nashik for the night and shall proceed on the highway early morning on Thursday.

The government had sent water resource and guardian minister Girish Mahajan as its emissary to have talks with the leaders of the Long March but the talks could not materialize till late night on Wednesday. As a result the mob decided to stay at the Mahamarg bus stand for the night.

Making speeches at the rally that had gathered the leaders said they were betrayed by the BJP governments in the state and the Centre after the promises they made during their talks last. “Nothing has worked out and the farmer is still suffering”, Dr Ajit Navale said in his speech.

He termed the minister Girish Mahajan as minister for fire extinguishing as Navale said that Mahajan is sent as an emissary everywhere the government finds the fire burning against it. Farmers from Peth, Surgana, other parts of Nashik district and state arrived in large numbers in Nashik. Representatives across the state also arrived.

The traffic at Mumbai Naka was jammed for some time. The farmers’ demands include immediate relief in view of the severe drought situation in the state, issues of irrigation, land rights, full loan waiver, minimum support prices at one-and-a-half times the total production cost, a pro-farmer crop insurance scheme, enhanced pension for elderly farmers as well as food and health security.

After a Long March by around 35,000 farmers on March 12, 2018, Maharashtra government had talks with the agitating groups accepting majority of their demands after which the farmers’ agitation, which had secured support of all the parties, was called off. However, these has not been implemented, the leaders said.

The farmers would cover almost 165 kilometres in seven days and reach Mumbai. They are asking the state government to honour and fulfill the commitments given to them during their protest rally in March 2018 and also take steps to alleviate farmers’ distress after a severe drought that has engulfed half the State.

AIKS President Ashok Dhawale said that the state government was putting obstacles in the march and resorting to “repression” through the police against the peaceful procession.

The decision for the march was taken at the February 13 farmers’ convention in Ahmednagar. The organisers vowed that any attempts to ‘crush’ their democratic and peaceful march would fail to demoralize the farmers.

“The police detained groups of farmers for several hours while they were coming to join the procession,” AIKS spokesperson P S Prasad said. Though government approved demands last year, it failed to fulfill them. Activists from Thane district have been stopped.

The long march has been organised pressing for to provide water in the state for state itself. Provide water for drinking purpose and irrigation in drought-affected area. Implement forest land claim in other parts, pending pension, to hike honorarium of Police Patils.

The government should approve the demands immediately and fulfill them, said MLA Jeeva Pandu Gavit.