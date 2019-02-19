Long march by Kisan Sabha from today

Satpur: Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha will organise a long march from Mumbai Naka at 4.30 pm today (Feb. 20) from Mumbai Naka to Azad Maidan, pressing for various problems of farmers. Around 50,000 farmers will take part in this long march, claimed MLA Jeeva Pandu Gavit.

The long march was also organised to the state assembly over farmers issues last year. Some issues are still pending. The Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha is demanding to divert water of Nar-Par to drought-affected districts in north Maharashtra, entire loan waiver for farmers and provide farmland to those who are doing farming on it as per recommendations by Swaminathan committee.

MLA Gavit will lead the long march. Regional chief of CITU Dr. D L Karad, Dr. Ajit Navale, regional vice chief of CITU Uddhav Bhavlaka, general secretary Adv. M S Shaikh, Shetmajur Union chief Maruti Khandare, vice president of CITU Sitaram Thombre, Kisan Gujar, Vilas Babar, Arjun Aade, Janwadi Mahila Sanghatana, students federation of India and Lokshahi Wadi Yuva Federaation office bearers will take part in the march.

A rally will be organised under Dr. D L Karad and Sitaram Thombre to involve farm labourers in the march at 4 pm. Around 15,000-20,000 across the district will take part in the rally.

The farmers and workers across the state will reach Azad Maidan on Wednesday (Feb. 27). Minimum 1.5 to 2 lakh farmers and workers will come together there. A march will later be taken to the state secretariat. Some demands which were made last year have been fulfilled. The government will be forced to take a firm stand on all demands, informed the leaders.