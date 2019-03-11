Lok Sabha Polls: Candidates will now have to advertise their crime records

NASHIK: The Election Commission has made it compulsory for candidates contesting polls to advertise their criminal antecedents in TV and newspapers at least three times during electioneering, appraised District Collector Radhakrishnan B on Monday on the backdrop of scheduled polling on April 29 in parliamentary constituencies of Nashik, Dindori and Dhule.

He was addressing a press conference at the collectorate here highlighting strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Police Superintendent (Rural) Dr Arti Singh, ZP CEO Dr Naresh Gite, Dy District Election Officer Arun Anandkar and Resident Dy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar were present.

The rule is being used for the first time in this Lok Sabha election, scheduled to be held from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23. According to the directions, political parties too will have to give publicity to the criminal records of candidates fielded by them. Parties which fail to comply, face the prospects of getting their recognition withdrawn or suspended.

This means that candidates and parties contesting the election will have to publicise their criminal records at least on three different dates in widely circulated newspapers and popular TV channels during the campaign period.

Candidates who do not have records have to mention that. The candidates will also have to provide details of their social media accounts. They will now have to fill up an amended Form (No. 26).

The candidates will have to inform parties about their antecedents such as cases in which they have been convicted and cases pending against them. “For a free, fair and peaceful elections, an additional 75 criminals would be externed from the city and district. Various committees would be formed to keep watch on the implementation of MCC.

To bring transparency, apps like Suvidha and Sugam would be activated,” stated Radhakrishnan B. For the divyang voters, special facilities and amenities will be provided at polling stations. GPS system will be installed in vehicles to be used for election purposes, he added.

Interestingly, the candidates and the political parties will have to seek prior permission of the ECI Nashik branch before making viral political ads on social media. The expenses on this will be considered as election expenditure.

The cyber cell of police will keep close watch on political activities on the social media. The EC branch will redress within 15 minuutes any grievances filed on its official cVIGIL app.

Meanwhile, with the MCC in force, all the political parties in the district have been informed for removal of political hoardings.

Other hoardings which are highlighting government schemes with photos of concerned ministers will also have to be removed with immediate effect. Also, advertisements on ST buses are to be covered up. The EC has warned of stricter action against those found violating rules and displaying ads without seeking prior permission.