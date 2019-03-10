Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Nashik, Dindori, Dhule, Nandurbar to go to polls on April 29

NASHIK: With Election Commission of India, on Sunday, announcing a seven phase poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, 2019, the parliamentary elections in Maharashtra will be held in four phases on April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29 in all 48 seats.

With this, Lok Sabha constituencies in North Maharashtra — Nashik, Dindori, Dhule and Nandurbar — will go to the polls on April 29. The declaration of election schedule by the ECI has also enforced model code of conduct with immediate effect.

District collector Radhakrishnan B has called on meetings of different departments today (Monday) on implementation of model code of conduct. In a series of marathon meetings today, the media will also be informed about election process and model code of conduct at 11.00 am at collectorate.

Local top political leaderships have also been invited. On the occasion, the district election branch will inform them about code of conduct and election process. Subsequently, At 4 pm in evening, a crucial meeting will also be organised participated by asst electoral officers, all dy district collectors, subdivisional officers, district rehabilitation officers besides tehsildars.

31 departmental heads to attend meet

District collector Radhakrishnan B to hold meeting at 10.00 am at the collectorate here today. DCPs, addl SPs, addl commissioner (goods and service tax), superintendent (liquor control and state excise), dy commissioner (establishment, NMC), education officers, superintending engineers (PWD), divisional transport managers among others to remain present.

Model code of conduct

* Suspension of telephone service to officials of NMC, ZP, Panchayat Samiti, Nagar Panchayat and local self-governing bodies.

* Only authorised licence holder liquor shops can sale liquor. Wholesale and retail sale of liquor permitted to licence holder shops only.

* No work order for new inaugural projects including bhoomipujan, inauguration, unveiling, work dedication etc.

* Immediate surrender of government-owned vehicles by 5.30 pm today (Monday) by non-govt officials which include mayor, dy mayor, chairpersons of standing committees and prabhag samitis, president and vice president of ZP, panchayat samiti chairperson, municipal council president etc.

* Facility of governmnent, semi-govt guest houses to be withheld for office bearers of various political parties, ministers and non-govt office bearer until completion of election process.

* Govt-granted, private educational institutions and co-operative institutions can not utilise their manpower for electoral purposes other than the task assigned them.