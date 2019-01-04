Lobbying starts ahead of NMC standing committee election

Nashik: The term of the chairperson of the standing committee of Nashik Municipal Corporation is coming to an end on February 28. Of 16 members, those members who will complete their two-year term will be disqualified. As per policy to give an opportunity for a year, some parties will seek the resignation of their members.

On the backdrop of this, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started lobbying for new members and the post of chairperson. As the strength of BJP has come to 65 from 66 in the new year, there is a possibility that the number of members of rulers and opposition can be equal. As a result, the election for the post of chairperson would be tough.

The term of standing committee chairperson Himgauri Aher-Adke is coming to an end on February 28, 2019. As a result, the administration has to conduct a process for the appointment of new members in the first week of March. Those members who will complete their two-year term will be disqualified. New members will be appointed in their place.

As per policy by parties resignation will be sought from those members who will complete their one-year term and other members will be appointed in their place. This process will be completed at group leader level and the names of new members will be announced in General Body Meeting. It has been decided that BJP will give an opportunity for its members for one year. Resignations from 9 BJP members will be sought. New corporators will get an opportunity in their places.

On the backdrop of this, the lobbying has been started among BJP corporators to go to the standing committee. The rush of BJP corporators is increasing at Ramayan bungalow. All BJP corporators will get an opportunity for standing committee, prabhag committee and chairperson of other committees and membership in rest three years.

As a fund of prabhag committee and other committees has been frozen, no one from BJP is much interested. Most have prepared to go to the standing committee and made contact with the city chief and regional office bearers.