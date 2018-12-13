List of unauthorised shrines to be published

Nashik: After Mumbai High Court stayed action by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) against unauthorised shrines in its jurisdiction, a meeting of NMC level committee was held for a first time under its president Radhakrishna Game on Thursday.

It has been decided to publish a list of rest 575 unauthorised shrines soon in four language newspapers as per order by the High Court. As per instructions by the Supreme Court, the state government has formed a committee to demolish unauthorised shrines under the Municipal Commissioner.

The meeting of this committee was held in the cell of Municipal Commissioner. A representative of the District Collector tehsidlar Ghorpade, representative of Police Commissioner Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr. Kolhe, MIDC department chief, MHADA chief, Cidco chief, Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Rohidas Bahiram and all divisional officials were present.