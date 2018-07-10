Light showers after a week-long gap; to continue

Sandeep Chavan

dt@deshdoot.com

Nashik: After a gap of over a week, the city on Tuesday witnessed light showers starting the evening and continued till late night. The spells come after the monsoon intensified in Maharashtra with Mumbai recording 754 mm rainfall in 10 days and Nagpur witnessing rains as heavy as 300 mm in 24 hours last week.

The rains, however, have not intensified in Nashik and North Maharashtra also resulting in the delay in sowing activities. With the rain belt further shifting west-northwestwards, a good spell of rains across the district recorded on Tuesday signalling its consolidation over the region.

Indian Meteorological Centre, Mumbai on Tuesday forecast “light to moderate rain” at isolated places across districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Dhule for the next four days beginning from Tuesday.

The city on Tuesday recorded maximum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius, and a minimum of 22.0 degree C with relative humidity levels of 84% and 93% respectively. The average rainfall during the last 24 hours up to Tuesday morning (8.30 am) was recorded at 0.2 mm, while the seasonal average rainfall from June 1 in Nashik is recorded at 180.8 mm.

Meanwhile, the Nashik district registered a deficit rainfall of 9.02 per cent from June 1 this year up to July 10, district administrative sources said. IMD Mumbai, meanwhile, on Tuesday issued weather alert for Nashik and Jalgaon. “Moderate to heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places in the districts of Nashik and Jalgaon,” it said.

The district has received an average rainfall of 247.07 mm between June 1 and July 10 this year as against average rainfall of 338.45 mm recorded during corresponding period of the previous year between June 1, 2017 and July 10, 2017, while a total rainfall of 5076.8 mm was recorded in the district during the same corresponding period of the previous year as against a total rainfall of 3706.0 mm recorded during two months of this year.

The district has received an average rainfall of 24.38% between June 1 and July 10 this year, as against average rainfall of 33.4% recorded during the same corresponding period of the previous year between June 1, 2017, and July 10, 2017, thus registering a deficit rainfall of 9.02%.

From among 15 talukas in the district which include Nashik, Igatpuri, Dindori, Peth, Trimbakeshwar, Malegaon, Nandgaon, Chandwad, Kalwan, Baglan, Surgana, Deola, Niphad, Sinnar and Yeola, Igatpuri has received the highest rainfall of 996.0 mm during the two months’ period whereas Niphad taluka so far has secured the lowest rainfall of 29.1 mm.

The average annual rainfall of Igatpuri stands at 3325.60 mm which has been the highest in the district. The drought hit Yeola taluka which having a record of an average rainfall of 107.40 mm for July and an annual average rainfall record of 433.50 mm, has received a rainfall of 191.6 mm between June 1 and July 10 this year.

So far in July, the district has recorded an average rainfall of 84.33 mm, while rainfall of 15.2 mm has been recorded in Nashik taluka. Meanwhile, Nashik on Tuesday registered a maximum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.0 degrees C with a rainfall of 0.2 mm and a seasonal rainfall of 180.8 mm between June 1 and July 10.