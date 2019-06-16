Light rain likely today, next three days

NASHIK: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted the possibility of light rain or drizzle in the city for the next four days. Besides a generally cloudy sky there will also be strong surface winds, said the weatherman. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively for the next 6 days.

The Met Department said that the minimum temperature on Sunday settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius with a high relative humidity level of 76%. While the city recorded 0.4 mm rainfall during the last 24 hrs (RF 0830-1730: NIL), the pleasant climate continued during the day on Sunday with the maximum temperature being recorded at 33.2 degrees Celsius with 52% RH recorded at 1730 hours.

According to the data available with Skymet, Nashik region has recorded 92.1 mm of rainfall, followed by Gondia 20 mm of rainfall, Ratnagiri 11.7 mm and Mahabaleshwar 9.7 mm of rainfall, in the last 24 hours, from 8:30 am on Saturday. These activities were accompanied with moderate to strong winds. On the other hand, light winds with partly cloudy sky conditions were observed in the interior parts.

The weather of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha will remain almost dry. However, light rain and thundershowers over isolated places cannot be ruled out during next 36 to 48 hours. Earlier, the other three meteorological divisions such as Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra have experienced very warm to hot weather conditions, during the last 24 hours. In fact, isolated places even experienced heat wave like conditions.

According to Skymet Weather, the reason for ongoing rains over the coastal areas of Maharashtra can be attributed to the Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu over the Northeast Arabian Sea.

City forecast (Source: RMC, Mumbai)

Today Cloudy sky with Light Rain or Drizzle

18-Jun Generally cloudy sky with Light Rain or Drizzle

19-Jun Generally cloudy sky with Light Rain or Drizzle

20-Jun Generally cloudy sky with Light Rain or Drizzle

21-Jun Rain or Thundershowers

22-Jun Rain or Thundershowers