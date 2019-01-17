Leopard with her cub trapped

Nashik : A leopard and her 2-year-old cub was trapped at Ajang Vadel village in Malegaon on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Leopards have been sighted often in Vadner and Vadel villages.

Due to the low rainfall and drought situation, leopards are likely to come out of the Virane-Galane forest in search of prey. Earlier, there have been reports of a leopard attacking a farmer and preying cattle, in the same area.

The forest department had installed a cage on January 11, 2019 on demand of the villagers. It was on January 16, that a 7 years old mother leopard and her 2 year old cub were trapped in the cage, officials said.