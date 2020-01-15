Leopard trapped at Vinchur Dalvi

Nashik: A leopard was trapped on Wednesday morning in a cage laid by the forest department in a sugarcane farm along Darna river bank. It has been shifted to forest nursery at Mohdari.

As per detailed news, a leopard was caught at the same place here in last week.

After a complaint of the presence of another leopard, the forest department laid a cage in the sugarcane farm of Ramesh Eknath Kanade. When Ganesh, son of Kanade gone to farm around 8 am, he found that the leopard was trapped in the cage.

Thereafter forest department officials were informed about this. Then, under the guidance of forest range officer Pravin Sonawane, forest ranger P K Agle, forest guard Kails Sadgir and Baburao Sadgir rushed to the place and they took the leopard to the forest nursery at Mohdari.