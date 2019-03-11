Leopard trapped at Girnare

Nashik: A female leopard trapped early in the morning on Monday at Girnare, Gangamhalungi shivar in a cage laid by forest department. The villagers who were panicked after it attacked farmer Dipak Ganpat Pingale two days ago, heaved a sigh of relief with this. After it was clear that it is female leopard, villagers expressed the possibility that cubs and male leopard can reside there.

Meanwhile, a Leopard attacked six people on Sunday afternoon at Aashakiranwadi in Igatpuri taluka. Six people were injured in this attack. They all are being treated in civil hospital, Nashik.

Meanwhile, Range forest Officer Ramesh Dhomase and Nashik rescue team arrived there and laid a cage there to trap the leopard. In the Sunday afternoon, the villagers saw leopard ran behind the street dogs. Villagers immediately informed the forest official.

When forest officials and villagers were searching for the leopard, it suddenly attacked Sachin Joshi (20). In an attempt to save Sachin, Sachin Pandharinath Shene (40), Bhiva Shene (40), Hiraman Shene (38), Sagar Shene (14) and forest officer Omkar Deshpande were injured in this attack. The leopard was succeeded in escaping from there.