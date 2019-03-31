Leopard trapped at Belgaon Kurhe

NASHIK: A leopard was trapped at Belgaon Kurhe, tehsil Igatpuri yesterday after four hours’ efforts. It sighted at the roof of a poultry farm owned by former sarpanch Sanjay Gulve near defence area at 11 am.

This triggered panick among who were working there. In the meantime, the roof of the poultry farm got cracked due to the weight of the leopard and it fell down into the poultry. As the news was spread, onlookers gathered in large numbers there.

The leopard tried to get out of the poultry farm and was hitting the safety net of the farm with a head. After half-an-hour, the tired leopard hid behind a nearby plastic paper. In the meantime, sarpanch of Belgaon Prof. Nandraj Gulve informed the forest department.

Thereafter, circle forest officer of Wadiwarhe Bita Omkar Deshpande and his team reached there. After assessing the situation, they arranged for the cage. They also called the Nashik rescue team.

The leopard was trapped thereafter with help of Nashik forest department officer S P Thorat, P K Dange, B J Rao and forest guard P. Sabale.