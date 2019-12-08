Leopard sighted in Manur Shivar

Nashik: On Sunday, the locals of Manur Shivar sighted a leopard on a third consecutive day. Sugarcane cutting workers in the area caught glimpse of a leopard early morning. The locals then contacted their representatives for help. After that, the forest officials were contacted and were requested to take necessary action.

The residents demanded to put a cage in the area. Accordingly, the forest officials investigated the area. The area is covered with grape, sugarcane farms and other vegetation. There is also a source of water near the fields. The officials concluded that there is a high possibility of the presence of a leopard in the area.

The officials also found pug marks of the leopard. In the afternoon, around 1:30 am, a trap was set in the nearby sugarcane field. The locals are currently in fear due to the presence of the leopard. They are hoping that the forest department would trap the animal.