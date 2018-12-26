Leopard sighted in Bhaur

Bhaur: As leopard is roaming freely at Bhaur in Deola taluka for last 15 days, farmers who are residing in their farmland have scared. This leopard killed goats, dogs and hens in the area. Forest department employees conducted inspection and informed that a cage will be laid as per demand by the villagers.

The leopard was sighted first on Saturday midnight (Dec 22) in open space opposite residence of Sandip Dadaji Pawar. He was attacking hens. Sandeep woke up at that time and saw the leopard. As the leopard failed to kill the hens, he killed two hens which were sat on a tree near the home and escaped.

Sarpanch Dada More, Kautik Pawar, Kida Pawar, Subhash Pawar, Mohan Pawar, Milind Pawar and Suresh Mali informed forest official Shantaram Aher, T M Bhamre and Rakesh Gaikwad about the areas where the leopard was sighted. After seeing pug marks, forest official Aher informed that they are of leopard.