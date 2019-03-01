Leopard sighted at Adgaon Shivar

NASHIK: For last few months, the city witnessed two incidents in which leopards strayed into central part of the city. The incident in which a leopard was caught in Savarkar Nagar area in Gangapur Road area for second time is still fresh in mind.

In addition, shepherds sighted a leopard behind Adgaon medical college, in Adgaon Shivar on Thursday, February 28, 2019 around 4 pm. They found presence of the leopard while grazing their cattle. Thereafter, they informed people of the area.

The forest department was informed and forest officials inspected the area. They asked the residents to take a precaution. While speaking to Deshdoot Times, forest range officer Ravi Sonar said that the spot where the leopard was sighted is a forest area and it is natural habitat of leopards. As people are not residing there, there is no reason for people to get panicked.