Leopard scare? Hello Forest will help you out: Dial toll free 1926 or 1800225364

NASHIK: Leopard scare in your area? Don’t get panic. Hello Forest will certainly help you out. In a bid to bridge communication gap and increase outreach among people, the Maharashtra forest department has already set up a 24×7 call centre.

Now all policy related information about the forest department — right from plantations, wildlife, encroachments, man-animal conflict, social forestry, tree plantation, forest conservation etc — will be a phone call away. The information can be had by dialling toll free number 1926 and/or 1800225364.

Incidences of wild animals straying into human areas are increasing considerably due to adversities like wildfire, illegal tree cutting, encroachment, wildlife hunting and water scarcity. This is crystal clear from a number of instances of leopard sighting in civil areas like Gangapur Road.

In the latest incident, leopard was spotted in Savarkar Nagar area at Savarkar Nagar in Nashik during which five persons were injured while trapping the big cat. If people dial the toll free numbers with presence of mind and without wasting time further, panic situations arising out of mob psychology can be averted.

Deshdoot correspondent surprised when he knew that majority of the people do not have knowledge or unaware about the toll free numbers made available by the forest department.

The Eco Echo Foundation however has been vigilant and taking utmost care in dealing with such situations. One of its members, Vaibhav, shown presence of mind to dial the toll free in due course to trap the big cat and avoid untoward incidence.

“This is all for photo op. When any wild animal or leopard intrudes in residential areas, people come out of their houses not for finding solutions but to shoot videos, click photos. As a result, rumours spread rapidly due to unwarranted massages, videos going viral,” said Abhijeet Mahale, member, Eco Echo Foundation, Nashik.