Leopard rescued from well after 3-hr effort

Nashik: Forest department officials on Sunday rescued a leopard that had fallen into a well after 3 hours efforts despite incessant rains that had created obstacles in the operation.

The rescue operation was successfully carried out by forest officials Santosh Bodke, V V Dive, F J Sayyad, Reshma Pathak, Nirgude, Shravan Bagad and Vijay Chaudhary under the aegis of range forest officer (Igatpuri) Ramesh Dhomse, and forest circle officer Gorakshanath Jadhav in a farm field owned by farmer Tukaram Gadhve at Dhamangaon area in Bhandardara circle which falls under Igatpuri forest range.

The big cat likely fell in the well while chasing prey, forest department sources said.

After noticing that the big cat failed into the well, the concerned farmer immediately contacted forest officials, who in turn rushed to the farm field to conduct rescue operation.

The leopard was provided immediate medical treatment and was rescued safely. A cage was dropped into the well to pull the big cat out safely, forest officials said. Meanwhile, nine sheep were killed by a leopard in midnight of Saturday at Galne village in Malegaon tauka of the district.

Due to the killing of the sheep, farmer Aba Kalu Khairnar has incurred losses worth thousands of rupees. Talathi and gramsevaks of the village rushed to the spot, made a ‘panchnama’. Meanwhile, forest department has been instructed to set up a trap for leopard.