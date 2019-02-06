Leopard kills eight chickens

Eklahare: As a leopard killed eight chickens in Nawadkar farm in Valu Wat Shivar here, farmers are panicked.

The leopard attacked chicken shed outside a home of Yogesh Nawadkar in Eklahare around 2 am on Monday. After hearing a cry of chickens. Yogesh and his brother Rajaram came out of the home and found the leopard attacking the chickens.

Thereafter they brought a torch and sticks from the home and shoo away the leopard with blowing of two-wheeler’s horn. This farm is at a distance of half a kilometre from fly ash barrage.

Sandip Pawle and Nawadkar contacted forest officer Ravi Bhoge and informed about the leopard attack. Thereafter, forest department personnel inspected the farm and pugmark of the leopard. Farmers Shantaram Rajole, Ashok Pawle, Dnyaneshwar Pawle, Baban Rajole and others demanded to install a cage in the area to trap the leopard.