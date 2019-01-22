Leopard found dead in Adgaon Shivar

Panchavati: A leopard was found dead on Tuesday in a rivulet behind crematorium site along the highway in Adgaon Shivar. It has been clear in a post mortem report that the leopard died in an accident two days ago.

The forest department officials took it into their possession and informed that it will be cremated. Some citizens sighted the leopard found in the rivulet when they were going for a morning walk.

As this news spread in Adgaon Shivar, citizens in large numbers gathered there. Senior police inspector of Adgaon police station Suraj Bijali, corporator Shital Malode, Police Patil Eknath Mate and forest official Sonar reached there.

The inspected the dead leopard and took it into their possession. Thereafter, veterinary development officer Dr. Sandip Pawar conducted post mortem of the leopard. The age of the leopard is around 7-8 years.

The post mortem report revealed that kidney and inner organs received serious injuries after a vehicle hit the leopard and it died due to excessive inner bleeding. There was a rumour that it was killed.

However, the leopard died in the accident. Its organs are safe. The forest department will cremate the leopard in presence of gazetted officials and in-camera, informed assistant forest guard Rajendra Magdum.