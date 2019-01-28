Leopard attacked baby cow

Panchavati: A leopard attacked a baby cow on Saturday (Jan. 26) at Pathade Farm on Gangapur-Makhmalabad link road.

After the forest department was succeeded in capturing the leopard on Friday (Jan. 25) at Savarkarnagar on Gangapur Road, citizens heaved a sigh of relief.

In the meantime, a college-going student was attacked by the leopard in the farm area at Makhmalabad one month ago. There were discussions that the same leopard was captured in Savarkarnagar. However, another leopard attacked the baby cow on Saturday night in Makhmalabad.

This incident took place in the farm owned by Sanjay Traymbak Kakad behind a school on Makhmalabad-Chandsi road. After hearing the cry of cattle, Pathade reached there and found that the baby cow was attacked by the leopard. He found pug mark of the leopard in his farm on Sunday.

Citizens demand to install cage

Forest department officials contacted and a squad of the department will come to inspect, informed Pathade. As the leopard is roaming freely in Makhmalabad Shivar, citizens are feared and demanded to install a cage for capturing the leopard.