Leopard attack: Parmori still in grip of fear

Ground Story
Gaurav Pardeshi /Abhishek Vibhandik
PARMORI (DINDORI, NASHIK): It could have been for a scenic picture with the green fields and the standing crop of wheat and sugarcane…however it was not and the prevalent factor that was disturbing was the feeling of fear that was clear spread all across the area.
In fact, it was not only the field that wore the scare but it was the whole village in its grip… and the factor of fear was the leopard. It was only five days back during daylight when a 3-year-old Kaveri was dragged into the fields by a leopard. Kaveri has not been the first victim of such a leopard attack. In the last 12 months, four children have been victims in the same manner in Dindori tehsil.
Parmori is a small village in Dindori tehsil of Nashik district, about 50 kms from Nashik city. Deshdoot Times team visited Parmori for a ground report. Dipak Salave, who had witnessed the incident of the leopard attacking the little girl took us to the fields. Visibly still stricken by fear Dipak began to narrate the fateful day.
“It was four in the evening when Kaveri was playing in front of her house which is adjacent to the wheat field. Her father approached her and asked her to bring the mobile phone which he had put on charging in the house and give it to her mother who was working a few feet away in the wheat field.
Having told this to his child he proceeded to his work in the farm across. Kaveri went to the house happily to run the errand and gave the phone to her mother. As she was running back towards the house and very suddenly¸ from out of nowhere a leopard pounced on her and began to drag her deep in the fields.
The mother who saw it all began shouting and shocked with the sight of the leopard dragging her kid fell unconscious. I was watching from a distance and suddenly saw the leopard and the child vanish.
It was all a frenzy as I too began to shout and started running behind the girl as the leopard galloped fast into the nearby sugar cane field. In no time the leopard vanished in the standing sugarcane crop along with the child. I was seeing something unimaginable.
For a moment I fumbled as I began searching my pocket for the phone. Having found it I called some villagers and then the police. I realized I was trembling and sweating profusely, fear all over me.
In no time some villagers came and we all went inside the sugarcane to search for the girl. Shouts and calls filled the air and panic hung over us. A few feet towards the sugarcane we found the girl’s pyjamas lying on the ground.
We realized the force with which she was being dragged. Though it was dangerous, all we could think of was the child and entered the standing crop. A little further inside and we found Kaveri lying still, bruised and smeared in mud”, Dipak was recollecting the horrifying incident as tears rolled down his cheeks.
Five days later, the mother is still in state of shock, unable to speak to anyone. The father is numb with sorrow. “She was my only girl. I had her after four sons and she was our prized daughter. She was very special to us as she was the only girl child born in my family after three generations. Now she has been taken away from us”, the father Prakash Gangode tells us. His loss is evident.
The village still covered in a drape of fear. “This is not the first time. We have lost four of our children in last 12 months to leopard attack. We live in fear. It is very difficult to go into the fields even for work.
It is difficult to allow children play out in the open. We have stopped venturing alone after dark. What other precautions do we need to take?” asks a worried sarpanch of the village Balasaheb Kaloge.
The villagers are angry as well. “While the police arrived in 15 to 20 minutes of the distress call, the forest department took their own time to come and address our issue”, the villagers state. The forest department has set up three cages after this incident to trap the leopard.
However, villagers say that the leopard is far from being getting trapped. “The wild cat moves around the cage, we have seen it from far away but does not enter. Some solution more than the cage is needed”, the villagers opine.
The village mood is somber. The mother is still in shock and unable to come to terms with reality. The father cannot stop grieving his daughter’s loss. The villagers are caught in emotions of fear and anger. While Parmori continues to struggle with its panic the villagers fear that somewhere out there in the fields a leopard may still be roaming wild….
