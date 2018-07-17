Legrand India launches a new range of ACBs DMX-SP 2500

Nashik: Legrand, a global leader in the electrical and digital building infrastructure introduces its new range of Air Circuit Breakers (ACB’s)-DMX SP with its assembly line in Sinnar, Nashik.

The new range of DMX-SP is packed with benefits of protection, high mechanical and electrical endurance. It is perfect ACB across applications in commercial, residential, medium-scale industries, hospitals, malls and hotels.

DMX-SP ACBs follow all the regulations of Indian Standards. The range is available from 630A to 2500A and has been thoughtfully designed to offer various features for customer convenience and enhanced safety for electrical installations.

Speaking on this occasion, Jean Charles Thuard, CEO, Legrand India said, “We are very happy to announce the launch of new assembly line of ACB- DMX SP in our Sinnar, Nashik Plant. Legrand India has always supported ‘Make in India’ and with this launch we take one step further. India is the fourth largest subsidiary of the Legrand Group.”

He further added, “The new range of DMX-SP is optimized, smart and efficient. These ACB’s are manufactured with the strong understanding of the Indian market and with the leverage of the Group legacy we had an opportunity to introduce the new range designed in India.”

Sameer Saxena, Director – Marketing, Legrand India said, “We are indeed very proud to launch the new range of ACBs for our customers. This product is designed for efficient use of power and to preserve electricity. DMX-SP ACB’s launch in our Sinnar, Nashik factory has enabled to look into the customer needs and give more emphasis to their demands.”

Legrand is world’s leading electrical and digital building solution provider company with global turnover of 5.5 billion Euros. Company enjoys leadership in premium wiring devices as well as MCB in Indian market. This leadership and strong understanding of the Indian market and the leverage of Group legacy, Legrand India introduced an ACB range designed in India, for India.

Through this launch, Legrand India is well poised to further strengthen its hold in the power business. The company is the global specialist in the electrical & digital building infrastructure. It proposes a complete solution for every project.