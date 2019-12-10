LED installation works need to speed up: Nimse

Nashik: NMC standing committee chairperson Uddhav Nimse has directed the administration to speed up the work of the LED light installation in city. He has directed that the LED lights installation process should complete in next six months. A meeting was conducted with the officials of the electric department.

Various issues related to the electric department were discussed in the meeting. It was also directed by the member of the standing committee that the LED lights should be bright enough and should provide clear light on street. The negligence of the officials towards the complaints of the citizens was also highlighted in the meeting.

The members said that the complaints about street lights not working are frequent, rusted street lamp polls, cable and electric box repairs are observed in various parts of city. The light of street lamps get fade due to the branches of trees, such branches should be cut down, was suggested by the corporators.

The officials were also advised to increase their team strength to speed up the works. A proper plan about installation of LEDs in city should be made to finish the work in next six months, said Nimse. Deputy Mayor Bhikubai Bagul, house leader Satish Sonawane, group leader Jagdish Patil, Gajanan Shelar, Nandini Bodke, Diksha Londhe, additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Nalawade, superintendent engineer S M Chavhanke and executive engineer Devendra Vanmali were present in the meeting.