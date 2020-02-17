Laws need to be changed: CM Thackeray

Nashik: “Though a much period had been passed since independence, we are still following British-era laws. As per the need of the society and changing situation, there is need for introspection of essential laws in a chief minister-level meeting of all states and change in them,” stated state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

He was speaking on the topic ‘Marching Towards Speedy Modern Judiciary’ at Lawyers Conference 2020, organised by Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council and Nashik Bar Council. Earlier, Supreme Court justice Bhushan Gavai and Thackeray laid the foundation stone of new court building. The Chief Minister visited the heritage gallery in the district court and inspected photographs and paintings there.

Thackeray said that if the judiciary is held joint discussions with Chief Ministers all states to know their expectations and suggestions, good changes are possible. One has to think to create such a social system in which there will be no need for court building.

Along with those universities creating judges, universities inculcating morals need to be created. Rapid justice delivery is necessary, but it becomes a bullet train, then its speed and ticket both will not be affordable for common people. All four pillars of democracy need to come together to think of amendments in law to ensure people get justice speedily.

“It is our responsibility to create a society and judicial system where there will be no need to hand over cases of atrocities on women to fast track courts for speedy justice. In case of failure in creating an ideal society, crime will increase and there will be a dearth of court buildings, ” he stated.

Strict implementation of the law is expected. If lawyers reject to defend those guilty, there will be less number of crimes. There should be coordination among judiciary, government and administration. Judiciary has a power to create that Maharashtra which was dreamt by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It should be used properly, Thackeray added.

As people are supreme, there should not be protocol for meeting them. Government and judiciary are for them. However, it is unfortunate that we cannot meet each other for the welfare of the people due to the limitations, he lamented.

He also regretted that the killers of Nirbhaya have not been hanged to death. Justice Gavai expected earlier construction of new court building. “Facilities in the building will be useful for speedy justice. We will attend its inauguration. Do not wait for the five-yearly scheme,” he added.

State Transport Minister Anil Parab said, “State government will provide cooperation for building construction. For this, I will work as an ambassador of the Bar Council.” District and sessions judge A S Waghvase in his introductory speech informed about the structure of the building.

Justice Anuja Prabhu Desai, Mumbai High Court Justices Makarand Karnik and Sandeep Shinde, Additional Solicitor General of India A N S Nadkarni, Solicitor General of Maharashtra Ashutosh Kumbhkoni, senior Supreme Court lawyer Shekhar Naphade, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, chairman of Indian Bar Council Manankumar Mishra and lawyers in Nashik were also present.