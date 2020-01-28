Tributes pour in for basketball legend

Kobe Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and two-time Olympic gold medallist, died in a fiery helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles on Sunday that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

NASHIK :

Nashikites, basketball players expressed their condolences of the shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

“This is a huge loss of the basketball world. He was at the pick point of his career. Many times the highest regarded like M. V. P. He was the standard of the title. He was an ideal player for anyone new to starting a basketball or a star player. Kobe Bryant was the last to name basketball after Michael Jordan. It would be really challenging for the fans to see that he is not in the basketball game anymore.”

-Sumukh Deshpande, Basketball player, Nashik

“Kobe Bryant was a basketball magician. He had earned the distinction of being the NBA’s best player of 18 times. He was seeing new players all over the world. In the morning I heard the news, I still not believed.”

– Zakir Syyad, Secretary Basketball Association

“Kobe Bryant was the king of basketball. His names are the highest record in the game. He used to play forward, rebound all-round. He built confidence around the world about basketball games. He was the idol of most basketball players. The Emperor was suddenly defeated by accident.”

– Rajesh Kshatriya, Coach, Basketball

“Kobe Bryant was a real juggler. The game that went hand-in-hand, they won by the end. Brian’s training also benefited the Indian players from the days of camping in the USA for 10 days as well as a month-long camp for Indian players selected for international tournaments. But the misfortune of the world was eighty.”

-Ashish Pawar, Basketball player

“Kobe Bryant was known as Mamba. The Black Mamba is a snake that attacks its predators with a focus. He used to go to ball baskets thrown from anywhere in the field. We were learning about him. I am still in shock. I paid tribute to him by wearing his photo T-shirt.”

– Aditya Ashtekar, Basketball, International players