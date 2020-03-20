Two officers trapped in ACB net

NASHIK :

The anti-corruption bureau of Nashik Unit on Thursday laid a trap and arrested the two office bearers of Pollution Control Board for demanding the bribe of Rs.25000 from the complainant Thursday at the premises of Audyogig Bhavan Nashik.

According to the ACB sources, the complainant has submitted an application for getting the license for running the stone crusher plant near Ghoti Village of this district. The accused office berare Prakash Nivrutti Dhumal Class 1 Regional officer and Dineshbhai Bhika Vasava Class 2 Regional officer of Pollution Control Board Nashik demanded a bribe of Rs. 25000 from the complaint for giving Licence permit for running stone crusher plant.

Unable to pay the amount, the complainant reached the ACB officials of Nashik Unit and registered the complaint against both officers. Acting on the received complaint the ACB officials laid a trap at the premises of Audyogig Bhavan office and caught red-handed to Dineshbhai Vasava and Prakash Dhumal while they accepted bribe of Rs.10,000 from the complaint and arrested them.