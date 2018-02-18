Language development workshop held at HPT college

Nashik: Language development workshop was organized by the Department of English, HPT Arts & RYK Science College yesterday. The inaugural of the workshop took place at 9.30 a.m. The chief guest of the session was Prof. B Devrajah, treasurer of Gokhale education society, Nashik. In his key note address, he talked about the importance of choosing appropriate words in language.

He presented beautiful expressions from English literature revealing the beauty of language. He stressed on the importance of effective communication and figurative usage of language. HOD of English department Prof. Ananda Khalane took special efforts to make this programme a success along with his colleagues.

Dr. Deshmane, Dr. Ratnaparakhi, Prof. Patil, Prof. Panchal, Principal Dr. Anjali Kulkarni, Prof. S R Kulkarni, Principal Dr. A P Patil, Principal V N Suryawanshi, Vice Principal Rupan Singh and Dr. Vijaykumar Wawle (SDO) were present for the occasion.

The programme was compered by Shraddha Mahale and Prof. Sunitha Menon. Vote of thanks was proposed by Prof. Vina Kulkarni.