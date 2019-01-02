Lady doctor commits suicide

Sinnar: A 43-year-old lady anaesthetist on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by taking an overdose of medicine used for anaesthesia at the hospital co-owned by her in Sinnar tehsil. The name of the deceased is Dr. Vaijayanti Abhijeet Kakad , a director of Bharati hospital here. This incident came to light late in the midnight of January 2.

Dr. Vaijyanti was residing with her husband at the upper floor of Bharati hospital opposite Vaje petrol pump on Nashik-Pune highway. Their both children are staying in Nashik for study purpose. Dr. Abhijit Kakde is a renowned gynaecologist in Sinnar taluka and he shifted his hospital from Suryoday complex to a new place. Dr. Abhijit Kakde woke up from sleep and did not find his wife anywhere. Later he went to the terrace in search of her and discovered her body lying at the place.

Dr. Abhijit Kakde brought her immediately to the hospital and found her dead during checking. After noting that she committed suicide after taking an overdose of medicine, he informed Sinnar police. Police rushed to the place and took dead body of Dr. Vaijyanati into their custody and inspected the spot. Following post-mortem in a hospital run by Sinnar Municipal Council, final rites on mortal remains of Dr. Vaijyanati were performed.