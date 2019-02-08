Labour commissioner stays dismissal of 12 NMC workers

Nashik: The labour commissioner stayed dismissal of 13 workers who joined Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) service on a compassionate basis till February 20.

NMC has issued notices regarding their dismissal to 13 workers who are working as sanitary workers.

Considering danger to their jobs, they are preparing to rush to court. NMC had taken these workers on a compassionate basis. The report by Lad-Page committee stated that to take people from Meghwal, Mehtar and Balmiki communities on the compassionate basis only.

In addition, the government has issued a circular regarding this. These workers are from other communities and they were taken on the jobs considering a requirement. However, notice has been issued to them as per the government circular. These workers met MLA Balasaheb Sanap and he assured to find out a proper alternative.