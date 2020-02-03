Type to search

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM
के. के. रेंजच्या विषयावर मुख्यमंत्र्यांशी चर्चा करून मार्ग काढू, Latest News, K.K.Range Problems Minister Tanpure Meeting Statement Ahmednagar
Latest News
के. के. रेंजच्या विषयावर मुख्यमंत्र्यांशी चर्चा करून मार्ग काढू
Deshdoot Times DT City News

Kusumagraj Pratishtan declares Godavari Gaurav awards

Nikheel Pardeshi February 3, 2020 9:36 pm
Share

NASHIK: The 15th edition of prestigious Godavari Gaurav awards was announced yesterday by city-based Kusumagraj Pratishtan here. Renowned

classic dancer Padmashri Darshana Jhaveri (Manipuri form of dance), sculptor Bhagwan Rampure, Solapur; in sports category – wrestling coach Kaka Pawar, in the field of social service – Shrigauri Sawant for contribution in giving identity to transgenders, film actress Sai Paranjape, and from science field – Dr Madhav Gadgil for conservation of biological diversity have been selected for Godavari Gaurav awards.

The awards are given under six different fields of dance, painting/sculpture, sports, social work, movies and science.
Kusumagraj Pratishthan convenor Makrand Hingane announced the award in Kusumagraj Samarak. The awards are given by the pratishtan every two years. The Godavari Gaurav awards were started in 1992 and it is the 15th award ceremony this year.

The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 21000, a letter of honour and a memento. Pratishthan’s chairman and former justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar will present the award to the winners on March 10, 2020, which is the death anniversary of veteran litterateur V V Shirwadkar alias Kusumagraj at 6 pm at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir here.

Foundation vice-chairman Sanjay Patil, film director Chandrakant Kulkarni, Makrand Hingane, Adv Vilas Lonari, Lokesh Shevde and Gurmeet Bagga were present.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

No water cuts this summer? District dams have 84% water stock
Nikheel Pardeshi February 3, 2020 9:42 pm
11800 buses in waiting for commuter-friendly VTPIS
Nikheel Pardeshi February 3, 2020 9:39 pm
Craze of pre-wedding photoshoots increasing in Nashik
Nikheel Pardeshi February 3, 2020 9:34 pm
Deshdoot Short Film Competition & Festival 2020: Deshdoot conducts workshop on film making
Nikheel Pardeshi February 3, 2020 9:30 pm

Leave a Comment

Live Tweets

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM

Related Stories

No water cuts this summer? District dams have 84% water stock
11800 buses in waiting for commuter-friendly VTPIS
Craze of pre-wedding photoshoots increasing in Nashik
Deshdoot Short Film Competition & Festival 2020: Deshdoot conducts workshop on film making

 

From Deshdoot Times

© 2019 Deshdoot.com All rights Reserved
error: Content is protected !!