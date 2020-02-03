Kusumagraj Pratishtan declares Godavari Gaurav awards

NASHIK: The 15th edition of prestigious Godavari Gaurav awards was announced yesterday by city-based Kusumagraj Pratishtan here. Renowned

classic dancer Padmashri Darshana Jhaveri (Manipuri form of dance), sculptor Bhagwan Rampure, Solapur; in sports category – wrestling coach Kaka Pawar, in the field of social service – Shrigauri Sawant for contribution in giving identity to transgenders, film actress Sai Paranjape, and from science field – Dr Madhav Gadgil for conservation of biological diversity have been selected for Godavari Gaurav awards.

The awards are given under six different fields of dance, painting/sculpture, sports, social work, movies and science.

Kusumagraj Pratishthan convenor Makrand Hingane announced the award in Kusumagraj Samarak. The awards are given by the pratishtan every two years. The Godavari Gaurav awards were started in 1992 and it is the 15th award ceremony this year.

The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 21000, a letter of honour and a memento. Pratishthan’s chairman and former justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar will present the award to the winners on March 10, 2020, which is the death anniversary of veteran litterateur V V Shirwadkar alias Kusumagraj at 6 pm at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir here.

Foundation vice-chairman Sanjay Patil, film director Chandrakant Kulkarni, Makrand Hingane, Adv Vilas Lonari, Lokesh Shevde and Gurmeet Bagga were present.