Kite festival by daily Deshdoot receives overwhelming response

Nashik: The kite festival, which was jointly organised by deputy chairperson of Yeola Panchayat Samiti Rupchand Bhagwat’s Shri Narayangiri Maharaj Foundation, Leeni Industries and daily Deshdoot at Yeola on Sunday was held amidst much enthusiasm.

The actors of a Marathi movie ‘Sarva Lines Vyast Ahet’ became the main attraction of this kite festival. Siddharth Jadhav, actress Hemangi Kavi who are in lead roles and their team interacted with citizens of Yeola and urged them to watch the movie which will be released on February 1.

The activists informed former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA of Yeola Chhagan Bhujbal about the kite festival while he was heading to Aurangabad and urged them to take part in it. He attended the festival and enjoyed kite flying.

MLA Bhujbal and Rupchand Bhagwat recounted that Yeola is famous for Paithani and kite festival which is held on Makar Sankranti festival Director Dattu Wagh and Tukaram Rendhe of Kalasanskruti Paithani at Jalgaon Neur gifted Paithani to all the artistes of movie ‘Sarva Lines Vyast Ahet’.

The kite festival was held in the campus of Swami Muktanand Vidyalaya. The executive editor of daily Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times Dr. Vaishali Balajiwale, Rupchand Bhagwat, Nishant Hausarkar, corporator Pravin Bankar, Yeola taluka president of Samata Parishad Mohan Shelar, state assembly constituency chief of Nationalist Congress Party Vasant Pawar, Shiv Sena’s Prof. Vilas Bhagwat and other political office bearers were present.

General manager of the advertising department of daily Deshdoot Amol Ghavre and deputy manager Sachin Kapadni welcomed all the guests. Yeola divisional office chief Sunil Gaikwad made the introductory speech, while Rajendra Shelar proposed the vote of thanks.