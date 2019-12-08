Kirti Kala Mandir presents Anugraha in UK

NASHIK:

Kalaeidoscope, the annual production of Kirti Kala Mandir, brought a spellinding presentation “Anugraha” to celebrate the ten-year-long journey of the creative institute in UK.

The programme began with the invocation to Lord Krishna who is revered as the God of Kathak. This was followed by beautiful pieces which enthralled the audience, Game of Numbers, Sargam, Aarambh, Kanha, Parampara, Seven, Shravan, and Trivat Bhairavi. These pieces were performed by the students of Kirti Kala Mandir ranging from beginners to students of ISTD Grade 1 to 5.

The highlight of the evening was the performance of the “Mother” of Kirti Kala Mandir, Guru Pandita Rekha Nadgauda. She mesmerized the audience with her soulful performance in Vanshileela and Hirakani. She brought to life Hirakani, a brave and dedicated mother leaving the audience emotional.

The fluid choreographic presentation “Boundary” conceptualised and choreographed by Guru Ashwini Kalsekar and performed by her and Jaina Modaisa was spell binding. The beautiful evening, most creatively showcased Kathak – “Katha kahe, so Kathak kehlave” and joyously celebrated ten-year-long journey of Kirti Kala Mandir UK.