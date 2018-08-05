Kharif sowing completed in 97% of target area

NASHIK: Even though the district witnessing slowing down in monsoon activity for the past few days, sowing activities for the current Kharif season, however, were in full swing in Nashik district and near completion. At the end of July, 97.41% sowing is complete in the district’s cultivable land. According to the agriculture department, out of 5.75 lakh hectares, the sowing activities have been carried out in 5.60 lakh hectares of land.

“The sowing activities for Khurasani have been carried out on 4,319 hectares out of 2249 hectares of land at the end of July 31, which is 192.04 per cent of the total land. For moong, sowing activities have been completed on 13963 hectares out of 8775 hectares of land which is 159.12% of the total land, while for udid crop, sowing activities have been completed on 9832 hectares of land which is 110.58 per cent of the total land and for maize, it has been carried out on 2.00 lakh hectares out of 1.43 lakh hectares of land, which is almost 140 per cent of the total land area,” stated the agriculture department’s weekly released data.

In all, sowing activities have so far been carried out for the kharip crop on 5.60 lakh hectares out of 5.75 lakh hectares of land at the end of July 31, which is almost 98 per cent of the total land in the district.

In the mean time, rains had taken a long break of over 2 weeks throughout the district with just 56.72 per cent rainfall was recorded between June 1 and July 31. In the month of July, however, moderate rainfall was recorded witnessing flooded Godavari and its tributaries. However, Surgana had witnessed highest rainfall of 74.84% during the same period.