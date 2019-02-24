Kenya’s Felix, Lakshmi Hiralal from UP win Police Marathon

Nashik: Thousands of Nashikites participated in the Nashik Police Marathon 2019 event organised by Nashik Police by conveying the message of Gender Equality and Women Safety.

In the first time organised 42-km run, Kenyan Felix won the marathon in men’s category, Vijay Shevre from Nashik emerged third, while long distance runner from Uttar Pradesh, Lakshmi Hiralal won the marathon in the women’s category.

Dhule’s Santaji Mahajan and Nagpur girl Prajakta Godbole won 21-km half-marathon in respective categories. “This marathon event is a Kumbh of health and every citizen should focus on regular exercise for good health,” said city mayor Ranjana Bhansi.

Earlier, lead actor from Uri – The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal flagged of the 42-km full marathon at 6.30 am at the Golf Club ground. On this occasion, MLA Seema Hiray, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, Special IG of Police Chhering Dorje, Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumr Singal, District Collector Radhakrishnan B., Superintendent of Police Sanjay Darade, MPA director Ashwati Dorje, RPF’s Rambhau Pawar, principal GST commissioner Shrikant Patil, dy mayor Prathamesh Gite, Nileema Pawar and religious sects were present.

Congratulating police officers and employees for well planned organisation of the event, mayor Bhansi said that the same marathon will be organised in the next year too. She stressed on the need for a habit of regular running for good health.

Through regular exercise, healthy and powerful generation can be created. Since people from all walks of life participated in the marathon, we succeeded in spreading the message of social harmony.

She said that clean and beautiful Nashik will create a good environment for establishing the city as health conscious. Under the marathon, competitions were organised in different categories of 42-km, 21 km, 10 km, 5 km and a 3-km run for senior citizens.

Dhol Pathak and the Punjabi Bhanda dance on the marathon route were catching attention of the participants who were high on enthusiasm. A variety of cultural programmes including Nashik Dhol by Gulalwadi Mandal, Police Band, Bhangdanathya etc were organised on the main stage, giving a message of social consciousness.

On the occasion, guardian minister Girish Mahajan gave a memento to a 91-year-old participant and felicitated him with a cheque of Rs 51,000. State tourism and cultural affairs secretary Vinita Singal, District Collector Radhakrishnan B, Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal and Superintendent Darade were present.

During the marathon, ambulance was deployed at every two kilometre stretch to provide emergency medical services. In this marathon, Espalier School students between the age group of 8-15 had participated to perform skating in 10 kilometres run.

Top officials were also part of the marathon including collector Radhakrishnan B in 21-km half marathon and Superintendent Sanjay Darade in the 10-km run.