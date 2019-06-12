Karanjwan-Manmad water supply scheme gets Govt nod

MANMAD: The long-pending Rs 297-crore Karanjwan-Manmad water supply scheme on Wednesday finally received state government’s nod. With this, the water problem, the city of Manmad town in Nandgaon taluka of the district has been facing since long will get solved to a great extent.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan gave final approval to the project during a crucial meeting held Wednesday which was also attended by newly elected MP from Dindori, Dr Bharati Pawar.

In the last week, local doctors from Manmad had held agitation seeking immediate approval to the ambitious Karanjwan-Manmad water supply scheme.

Under the banner of ‘Aamhi Manmadkar’ (We’re the residents of Manmad), citizens had resorted to the hunger strike which was later withdrawn following assurances from administrative machinery. Teams from the Manmad Municipal Council and the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran had visited the Karanjwan dam in Dindori taluka, about 80 km away from Manmad which – upstream of the town – to plan the water supply schemes that are to cost Rs 297-crore, as approved.

The approved water routing plan is expected take at least three years to complete. The construction of this direct water pipeline is expected to ease a shortage that has impacted Manmad Railway junction, also an important location along the Indore-Pune route.