Kailash Mansarovar Yatra receiving overwhelming response by devotees

Nashik : Kailash Mount is considered sacred for Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, pre-Buddhist Bon Po and Vaishnavs. Kailash is not mount only, but it is actual form of lord Shiv. Gods, devils, yogis and sages had performed penance in this area, which is abode of lord Shiv. It had become centre for sadhus and saints to perform their penance.

This is the place where first Jain tirthankar Adinath Rishabhdev, Gautam Buddha, Guru Nanak, Chakradhar Swami, Bon Po Buddhist saint Mirleppa, saint Namdev and Swami Narayan Bhagwan had performed the penance, informed Nepal representative of Choudhari Yatra company Ishwarbhai Chhetria in a media briefing yesterday. He himself did the Yatra for 47 times.

Now-a-days youths are more interested in the Yatra. There is transformation in one’s personality after experience of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Passport and visa are necessary for the Yatra. Yatris in the range of 14-70 years can take part in the Yatra. May-September is the period of the Yatra, he added.

Brijmohan Choudhari of Choudhari Yatra Company who had taken more than 1,000 Yatris on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra informed that this Yatra has a great significance in Hindu religion. With this Yatra, one can experience beauty of nature and attain spiritual and religious benefits as well.

People experience spirituality and mental bliss. They can see Mansarovar, Ashtapad mount, Gaurikund, Dolmala pass, Nandi mount, streams, Ganesh mountain and yaks and life there. Mansarovar is a heavenly beauty. People should experience all this once in their lifetime, he urged.

The Yatra will begin on May 22, June 22, July 21, August 20 and September 18. It is receiving overwhelming response by Yatris, Choudhari informed further.

Considering response by yatris this time, Choudhari Yatra Company has aimed to take 500 Yatris. Devotees should contact nearest office of the company to make airplane/railway ticket reservation and visa process easier and make their booking, urged chairman of the Company Premchand Choudhari, vice chairman Chaturbhuj Choudhari, Mahendrapal Choudhari and Brijmohan Choudhari.