‘Jode Maro’ agitation staged to condemn remark by Shripad Chindam

Nashik: The followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and political parties staged agitation at various places in Nashik yesterday to condemn derogatory remark by Deputy Mayor of Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation Shripad Chindam against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The followers staged agitation ‘Jode Maro’ agitation at Meher Chowk and staged ‘rasta roko’. The traffic in the Chowk was disrupted for half-an-hour. Police rushed there and detained the agitators.

While speaking to municipal employee, Deputy Mayor Chindam had made derogatory remark against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As audio clip of the remark gone viral, agitations were staged at various places in Nashik.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Muslim Brigade staged ‘Jode Maro’ agitation at Dwarka Circle. Agitators hit effigy of Chindam with shoes. Aziz Pathan, Madhuri Bhadane and others were present. Traffic at Dwarka Circle was jammed due to this agitation.

Sakal Maratha Samaj protested the remark by Chindam at Panchavati Karanja, while Nationalist Congress Party staged agitation at entrance of BYK College.