Jet Airways: A catalyst in Nashik’s growth

NASHIK: June 15, 2018 – the day when Jet Airways, a major Indian international airline started its air services from Nashik connecting to New Delhi. Six months have been passed since Jet Airways began its operations from the HAL terminal at Ozhar. It has not just been a connectivity to the National Capital, but a connectivity of Nashik’s tourism, industries, its historic, mythological, social and cultural aspects to the world. It is a take off, of Nashik’s domestic markets to international destinations. Raj Sivakumar Sr. VP, Jet Airways, Worldwide Sales & Distribution, spoke at length with Deshdoot Times about future plans of the airline connecting Nashik in every aspect with the world. Excerpts of his interview –

1. How has been your experience of flying into Nashik?

Operating from the HAL terminal at Ozhar, Nashik has been a valuable experience. Jet Airways is the only airline operating B737 services with a capacity of 12 seats in Premiere (Business Class) & 156 Seats in Economy class and the non-stop connectivity to the Indian capital has received a strong and encouraging response. The airport operator (HAL) has been more than supportive in assisting us to launch this flight under the Indian Government’s RCS scheme.



2. How has your journey been as you reach 6 months mark?

Jet Airways is an established and trusted brand amongst the flying public on account of its famed product and services. Thus the commencement flights on this route has been very well received. Flight loads or seat factors have risen to a steady and a healthy level. Flyers are now exploring the entire Jet Airways’ network on offer beyond Delhi.



3. The growth of Nashik has been linked to its airways availability. For the past six months Jet has been associated with the city…How do you look at Nashik?

Nashik is a city with many inherent positive aspects. While the traditional attractions of Trimbakeshwar, Shirdi, Godavari, Kumbh Mela will always remain all popular, there are newer areas of touristic interest that are fast growing in popularity. For the ‘new age traveller’ or the millennials, exploring the natural beauty of the famous Nashik hills and lakes and the historic sights of the forts in the area tops the list.

Air transport is a great economic enabler, and with this flight we are confident that it will generate the next growth spurt for Nashik. Travel trade industry is conscious of what Nashik has to offer in terms of geographical proximity to Mumbai. Their role has become more relevant with easier commute to the National Capital and beyond.

CREDAI confirms that there is renewed interest from the investor segment looking for the next growth potential urban area. Educational institutions with centralized admission process are exposed to students from across the nation, and together with students, there is a robust pool of trained and skilled resources steadily flowing into the workforce via exchange of talent across geographies, resulting in growth for all industries.



4. What challenges have you faced during this time?

The activation of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Ozhar airfield which is underway, will better facilitate approach and landing of aircraft. This will also minimize flight disruption and inconvenience to travelers. Further, with increase in number of air travelers, public transportation between Nashik city and Ozhar airport will need to grow in tandem.

5. How do you see network expansion potential from Nashik?

The RCS has been a boon in terms of supporting the airline’s operations to/ from Nashik. The current flight connects the city to Jet Airways’ hub at Delhi with convenient and seamless connections to destinations across the world via the airline’s direct flights or those in codeshare with its partners.



6. What kind of support have you got from the city, particularly the travel agencies, operators, administration and authorities?

Support of the entire ecosystem such as agents, operators, authorities and finally guests is essential in ensuring the viability of operations. We have received strong support from the Online Ticketing Agents fraternity especially in Delhi and Mumbai, the airport operator as well as the Government and regulatory authorities. For consistent growth, local travel agents and community will need to create and offer innovative promotional packages and incentives to encourage greater inbound tourism to Nashik in order to gradually increase the consumer base.

Wrt corporate traffic, we are engaged with leading industry associations and their members such as those belonging to the Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association (NIMA), Ambad Industries & Manufacturers Association (AIMA), Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MACCIA), to assist them in their networking and travel needs using the advantages of Jet Airways’ GlobalLinker platform, which is primarily meant for SMEs.



7. What more do you want to offer your travelers from and to Nashik?

Jet Airways already offers ‘Jet Screen’ for endless hours of quality entertainment on personal devices of Regional and viewing of International and regional blockbusters, popular TV series, Shorts, Audio Books, and children’s quality programmes, games etc. Jet Airways is famed for its inflight service and guests travelling on the route will get to savour delectable inflight meals including International, Oriental and Indian vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Jet Airways’ JetPrivilege is a robust frequent flyer programme with 100+ airline and non- airline partners that allow members to accrue mileage points and enjoy the fastest route to earning reward tickets. Our 21 codeshare and 100+ interline partners provide guests unmatched connectivity all over the world through its hubs in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru as well as gateways in the major global cities including Abu Dhabi in the Gulf, as well as Amsterdam, Paris and London Heathrow for onward travel to a host of European and North American destinations.

Jet Airways’ holiday brand – JetEscapes Holidays offer all-inclusive travel options the airline’s network which are popular amongst business and leisure travelers. The airline’s EduJetter initiative is tailor–made for students from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, offering special fares, sizeable baggage allowances, travel insurance at special rates and other goodies required for overseas travel to Colleges and Universities. For more information and offers guests the website www.jetairways.com



8. What are your plans of expansion or increasing destination options?

The airline continually evaluates its network plans and deploys assets based on market dynamics, potential demand for air services, with a view on business viability and profitability.



9. Do you see scope for Nashik SME in your GlobalLinker prog. How will it benefit the business community in the city?

Jet Airways’ GlobalLinker programme will be especially advantageous for members of various Nashik-based industry associations such as the Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association (NIMA), Ambad Industries & Manufacturers Association (AIMA), CIIs Nashik Chapter and the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MACCIA). The programme will facilitate local SMEs to connect and collaborate with a fast growing network of 190,000+ SMEs across the world. Making more relevant Connections means more buyers and suppliers for their business for increased growth opportunities. Jet Airways’ GlobalLinker will also help SMEs save on costs with tailored offers on products and services, for e.g. 10% discount on Jet Airways’ domestic and international flights, as well as business efficiency tools such as a free E-commerce store creator with an integrated payment gateway and logistics fulfilment using the LINKER.Store feature.

Jet Airways GlobalLinker also facilitates offline TradeConnect series of networking and learning events which help SMEs stay connected and updated with the latest in their industry. Currently, almost 42% of the existing SME members on Jet Airways GlobalLinker are from Tier 2 cities, with 350+ of them from Nashik.





10. Do you have plans to include farming community on your Global linker platform?

Jet Airways GlobalLinker has SME members from across 37 Industries and 208 sub-industries and growing. Currently there are already 6000+ registered SMEs on Jet Airways GlobalLinker under the Agriculture and Agri-products category.