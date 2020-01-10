Jawan in trouble; submits fake certificate

NASHIK :

A complaint has been registered against the trainee Army jawan at Nashik road Artillery centre for submitting a fake domicile certificate, Upnagar police said.



The jawan, Imran Salauddin (21), resident of Tezu district Lohit, Arunachal Pradesh joined the army in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on November 17, 2018.



Later, he was sent to Nashik Road Artillery centre for training on March 24, 2019. When his documents were sent for verification to Arunachal Pradesh collector office, it was revealed that Salauddin had submitted a bogus domicile certificate at the time of his recruitment. They have informed to the Nashik road artillery centre.

The lieutenant colonel has ordered instructor Nayab Subhedar Nirmal Kumar to file a case of cheating the government of India against Alauddin.

An FIR was filed against Salauddin at the Upnagar police station on Thursday and further investigation was on, police added.

