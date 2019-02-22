It is our responsibility to conserve trees: Date

Nashik: “Those soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country fulfilled their responsibility. Like them, we have all the responsibility to conserve trees, flowers, soil and river to protect the environment.

Nashikites will give this message after returning their homes. They should along with Municipal Corporation should fulfil the responsibility of tree conservation at various levels,” felt Zee TV actress and Mazya Navryachi Bayko fame Anita Date on Friday.

She was speaking during the inauguration of the flower show, being organised by the garden department of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, standing committee chairperson Himgauri Aher – Adke, Deputy Mayor Prathamesh Gite, opposition leader Ajay Boraste, tree authority committee member Dr. Varsha Bhalerao, Chandrakant Khade, chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of various committees, corporators and officials were present on the dais.

Informing that she is working for the water through Pani Foundation, Anita Date said, “Nashik has become a centre through the Foundation. I will come to Nashik this year for this purpose.

Currently, I am staying at Goregaon in Mumbai and actor Sayaji Shinde is also staying in the same area. Following hacking of trees in Aarey Colony for the metro train, trees on large have been planted there with an initiative by Shinde.”

“It is a big task to conserve trees. We can do this by adopting trees. Nashikities and social organisations should take initiative to collect fund for this,” she urged. Informing that work of Devrai has been started in six divisions under tree conservation in association with actor Sayaji Shinde, the Municipal Commissioner said that there is an aim to conduct Devrai project in 31 prabhags of the city in the next phase.

At present, a work is going on to decide tree plantation policy. Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, opposition leader Ajay Boraste also expressed their views. Deputy municipal commissioner (garden) Shivaji Amele made the introductory speech, while corporator Chandrakant Khade proposed the vote of thanks.