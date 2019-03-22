IT dept to monitor six airports

Nashik: The Income Tax department has constituted quick response teams or air intelligence units to monitor six airports viz. Nagpur, Aurangabad, Gondia, Nanded, Jalgaon, and Nashik for the purpose of keeping vigil over movement of illegal cash and valuables during Lok Sabha election.

Private planes being used by political leaders will also be inspected, informed the principal director of income tax department Jai Raj Kajla in a media briefing on Friday which was organized new building of the Income Tax department.

The Income Tax department will work in association with police, block level officer to maintain transparency of the election process. Amit Kumar Singh has been appointed as nodal jurisdiction officer.

Considering the possibility of money power and liquor to attract voters during the election period, the Election Commission has taken stern steps. It will be the responsibility of the Income Tax department to keep a vigil on suspect movement of money.

The vigil will be kept at 24 constituencies in Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra. A team of 24 sub nodal officials will assist him.

Cash of Rs. 1.5 lakh seized

Acting on a tip-off, the Income Tax department seized cash of Rs. 1.5 lakh at Beed. In addition, Rs. 50 lakh was seized at Ramtek constituency in Vidarbha. The investigation into this is going on, Kajla informed.

The toll-free number for the complaint A 24/7 control room has been started for complaint regarding black money, liquor and illegal movement of cash and gold transactions. Citizens should inform over toll-free number 1800-233-3785. Name of the informer will be kept secret. In addition, citizens can send their complaints on Whatsapp number 9403391664.