Issues of Sardar Sarovar yet unresolved : Medha Patkar

Nashik: Though there was a fight for 34 consecutive years for Narmada and Sardar dam, the issues of those displaced have not solved yet. Instead, new issues have been come to the fore, lamented chief of Narmada Bachao Andolan and social activist Medha Patkar and alleged that to give half water to Gujarat while sanctioning water development plan, Maharashtra government has cheated people of the state.

Patkar was in Nashik on Monday to table issues of those displaced due to Narmada and Sardar dam project to meet the Divisional Revenue Commissioner. He interacted with media persons at Hutatma Smarak. She said that Maharashtra will face the consequences of the agreement made by the Fadnavis government with Gujarat in 2015. The agreement was held to provide 5.5 TMC water to Gujarat. This information was given in the state assembly.

There is controversy over the share of Maharashtra and it has been incomplete. It is wrong to give water to Gujarat when not a single drop of water is received from the dam and it is not understandable to put rest water in the basin of Tapi river and to spend money to get from Ukai dam, Patkar added.

There is a nexus between Gujarat and Centre. With the provision of water to Gujarat, the government has cheated representatives of Maharashtra government and people, she alleged. Most water is being given to 481 companies among which are companies of Adani and Ambani. The priority is given to Gandhinagar, Baroda and Ahmedabad. As salty water of sea entered the river, thousands of farmers here are displaced and they are staging agitation, Patkar informed.

Meanwhile, rising communal incidents in the country are dangerous. It came to light Sanatan was involved in the killing of social activists like Narendra Dabholkar and Kalburgi. As social movements in Nashik and Pune had pressed to take action against killers for many days, the BJP government had to take action finally. The Centre should provide its attention to this and punish the guilty, she demanded.