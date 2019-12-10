Issue of khichdi: Action after completion of probe: Game

Nashik: No one can change court orders regarding the supply of nutritious diet and state government policy, but a decision about the action against concerned contractors in connection with issues that have been surfaced regarding ‘khichdi’ will be taken after a thorough probe, clarified Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game. A committee has been formed under the additional municipal commissioner to maintain transparency in floating of tender for any work in the Corporation, he informed.

There has been a controversy over the supply of khichdi to the students in the city under the school nutritious diet scheme for the last few days. Replying to a question about this, the Municipal Commissioner said, “After the formation of a committee by the standing committee, I formed a committee under the additional municipal commissioner and issued an order of probe into this.

The education committee is also inspecting khichdi. After completion of all probes, points in all the probes will be collected and it will be assessed is there any substance in the allegation. It will be decided whether to take action against the concerned contractor or not on the finding out of all the committees.”

A committee of the additional municipal commissioner, chief accounts officer, chief auditor and other officials has been formed on a permanent basis to maintain transparency in tender process and verification of all documents, he also informed.

This committee will also check all points in a tender process regarding recruitment of 700 sanitary workers through outsourcing and decision will be taken thereafter, the Municipal Commissioner made it clear. As expenditure on establishment has reached 30%, there will be difficulty in approval of rota and recruitment of new employees, said the Municipal Commissioner.

At present, it cannot be stated about the expenditure after the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. A process to give promotion has been started and a work to check roster and rota has also been started. There was a delay due to the verdict over Maratha reservation. This work will now be completed earlier, he also informed.