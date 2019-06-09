Issue of illegal shrines: Trustees get aggressive; meet today

Nashik: MLAs of ruling BJP in the city are responsible as there is still no decision regarding action against illegal shrines in the city. The resolution to make 15% construction on NMC’s vacant spaces, presented by NMC to the government is pending. Though two years had passed, MLAs had not taken follow up with the government.

There were no firm assurances by the Chief Minister. MLAs are cheating Nashikites, alleged joint executive of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vinod Thorat. Meanwhile, a meeting of the trustees of all shrines has been called today (June 10).

A petition with an initiative by ruling BJP has been filed in Mumbai Hig Court to save illegal shrines in the city. Mayor Ranjana Bhansi and house leader Dinkar Patil had conducted meetings of the trustees of shrines and had prepared documents. In addition, a resolution was passed with approval by all to make 15% construction on NMC’s vacant spaces permissible.

The action against illegal shrines was delayed for some months as the government had ordered to conduct a process for the demolition of illegal shrines as per High Court order. NMC also completed this process. With this, there is a possibility that NMC administration can take action against illegal shrines any time.