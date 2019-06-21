International Yoga Day observed in Nashik

Nashik: June 21 as International Yoga Day was observed in much enthusiasm in Nashik city. Programmes to mark the day were organised at schools, colleges, police headquarter, government, semi-government offices, various social organisations and insittutes. Students, women, sports players, senior police officials, doctors, lawyers, elders and children conducted demonstrations of yoga to give message of good health.

4500 students demonstrate yoga at MVP

The International Yoga Day was observed on the ground of Maratha high school. Around 4500 students, players, NSS volunteers, teachers and non-teaching staff took part. Nilima Pawar stated that yog and meditation are rich heritage of Indian culture. Students should do yoga regularly for healthy body and mind. Gold medal winning player of national yoga competition Swanandi Walzade showed demonstrations of rythmic yoga.

Krishidoots give yoga lessons at Niphad

Krishdoots of Karmayogi Dulaji Patil agriculture college gave yoga lessons for students in Zilla Parishad school at Shirsagaon in Niphad taluka.

J S Rungtha High School

Do yogasanas regulary for better health, stated trainer Dr. Hemlata Patil in a programme organised at J S Rungtha high school to mark the International Yoga Day. School committee president Milind Kachole, secretary of education society Prasad Kulkarni and headmaster in-charge Arun Paithankar were present on the dais. Manisha Joshi conducted Yog prayer from students. Thereafter, students did yogasanas.

Yoga for better health: Dr Mandlik

It is needed to do yogasana regularly for better physical and mental health. With yoga, welfare of all is achieved. There is need to do yoga regularly for better health, stated Yogacharya Dr. Vishwas Mandlik. Yog Vidyadham and Atreynandan social organisation Nashik had jointly organised yogasanas and blood donation camp at Mauli lawns, Kamatwade, Cidco, Nashik.

Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College

The International Yoga Day was observed at Dr. Vasantrao Pawar medical college with organisation of yogasanas and meditation. Dean of the college Dr. Mrunal Patil and education officer Dr. Nanasaheb Patil were present. Arogyadham Nisargopachar Kendra’s Dr. Vidya Deshpande explained the importance of yoga.

City police headquarter

The city police did yogasanas at police headquarter in the city. Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil, deputy commissioner of police Laxmikant Patil, Amol Tambe, Madhuri Kangne and Pournima Choughule took part in them. Atmiyata yoga and health centre gave yoga lessons to all. All assistant commissioners of police, senior police inspectors and 400 police personnel participated.

Rural police headquarter

The International Yoga Day was observed at rural police headquarter at Adgaon. Superintendent of Police Dr. Arti Singh asked all officials and police personnel to do yogasanas regularly to keep physical and mental health in better condition. Patanjali Yog Vidyapeeth’s yog trainer Santosh Shevale and yog trainer Mallikarjun Umadi gave yoga training. Deputy superintendent of police S V Jadhav, police inspector Ashok Karpe, police inspector Subhash Anmulwar, 35 police officials and 516 police personnel were present.

CII North Maharashtra Zone observes IYD

CII North Maharashtra Zone observed International Yoga Day (IYD) in association with Niramay Sadhana Foundation at Nashik.

Tushar Patwardhan, Convenor, Society Connect Panel welcomed all participants. He stated yoga is the best available remedy to promote healthy and sustainable lifestyle and one can enjoy longer and healthier lifestyle with help of yoga.

Ganesh Kothawade expressed his happiness for celebrating fifth Yoga Day and stated without any equipments and special conditions, one can practise yoga. Today 192 countries supported yoga day and yoga is the biggest innovation and donation by India to the entire world.

Deepak Kulkarni, Vice Chairman, CII North Maharashtra Zone thanked Adv. Gorakshnath Nawale, Yogguru for his guidance to yoga aspirants and continuous efforts towards spreading awareness of yoga culture. He taught various yoga positions to participants and urged all to practice yoga on a regular basis to maintain physical and mental health in today’s stressful lifestyle.