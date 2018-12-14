International tea Day: Nashik and its love for Tea Drinking

ABHISHEK VIBHANDIK: Tea drinking is gaining in popularity in Nashik these days. There are more than fifty types of tea available on the streets today and ‘Nashikites’ cannot seem to have enough of it.

Some cups of tea cost up to 60 rupees, but that doesn’t seem to deter the tea connoisseur in this city. As the International Tea Day is observed annually on December 15, Deshdoot Times decided to interacted with some of our young tea drinkers and found out that Indian Masala Tea is one of the favourites.

As one young tea drinker quipped, it is common for some to have tea to take a break but still many others seem to take a break to have tea. Be it a rain drenched day in the monsoons, a sweltering summer day or on a chilly winter morning, there is always a reason for a ‘cuppa cha’.

If you love tea but cannot consume too much of it, there a ‘cut cha’ shot available, if it’s the acidity you are worrying about you can chose a light dose and leave the stronger one for the guzzler, and if its indigestion you are combating, then the ginger based digestive comes handy.

Whether you are the tired labourer who wants a little pepping up before the next job, or fellow office goers who need a little gossip break, or two young friend who just can’t stop talking to each other, you have a variety of tea shops to choose from.

They range from the traditional roadside pushcart to the swanky café style tea houses with innovative names like “Chai Tapri”, “Chai Wala Café”, “Tea Kettle” etc. Whichever your favorite tea haunt and whatever your favourite brew, tea is definitely, back with a bang.

Choices of Tea in Nashik

White tea, Green tea, Oolong tea, Black tea, green tea, ayurvedic tea, ‘Gavati’ tea, Chopped tea, Ice tea, Hot tea, Lemon tea, Coconut tea, Chocolate tea, Himalayan (aromatic leaves and floral extract) tea

HISTORY OF Int’l tea day

Int’l Tea Day is observed annually on Dec 15. It has been celebrated since 2005 in tea producing countries around the world. It aims to draw global attention to global tea trade and on tea workers and growers.

Some famous tea houses in Nashik

Gulmohar Tea Stall : This tea stall established 14 years ago is a big attraction for tea lovers. The specialty of this tea house is that the tea here is brewed on charcoal giving it an exclusive flavour.

Haji Tea: Located in the old town on Dadasaheb Phalke Road, alongside Haji Darbar, Haji tea is famous for its Irani Tea. Established seven years ago, Haji’s Irani tea has become the favorite of many. The tea and water decoction and milk are boiled separately and mixed together to create a sweet and creamy chai.

Vishranti Gruha: This 77-year-old hotel located in Saraf Bazaar and Bansi Bazar area, is considered one of the best places to have masala tea made with special blend of home-made masalas.

Salimbhai Tea: For the last three decades, Salim Tea Center’s has been the first choice of tea connoisseurs in the College road area of Nashik. Tea is made with a concoction of spices including predominantly cardamom. This is unique brew rarely found these days.

Ram Bharose Tea Stall: Ram Bharose Tea stall near the Kulkarni Garden on Sharanpur road is a great place for tea. The masala tea here uses a mix of cardamom and nutmeg. For the last 40 years, this tea house has made a name for itself especially due its uncompromising emphasis on the quality of milk used, which is sourced straight from the best diaries in Nasik. This explains the ‘full body’ feel to their brew.

Manohar Tea Stall: Located near Raka Garden, this tea house is as popular for its masala chai as much as it is for the warm environs it has created. Their tasty brew also has a mix of cardamom and ginger.

“Nothing beats drinking tea in a stall. I never enjoy my cup when it is served in a restaurant.

* love the experience only at roadside stalls, watching people pass by. – Shubhangi Vibhandik

“I prefer my tea in a decent café. I enjoy it more when it is served in good ambience along with short eats and good company. This is also a good way to relax

– Dhananjay Kulkarni

“Earlier I used to have tea from stalls. With changing times, I have started preferring tea cafes and like to try out new kinds of tea. – Pawan Boraste

“I prefer tea cafes and generally take a book along to read. – Farzeen Khan

“I like the tea above the top where I can enjoy tea out in the open. – Hina Sheikh

“For me, tea matters most. I am not really bother whether it’s a stall or a café. The tea should be good and hot – Suysha Parkhi