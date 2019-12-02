International Day of People with Disability: 737 persons get homes

Nashik: A total of 737 families of People with Disability in Nashik district got houses through the various schemes conducted by the social welfare department of Zilla Parishad. Followed by Pune and Raigad district, Nashik district is in the third position in spending fund for the disabled.

These families took benefit of the schemes in the last four years. Rs 1.32 lakh is given to each beneficiary to construct a house. A total of Rs 9.72 crore has been disbursed through the scheme. The district has around 25,000 disabled persons and of them, 12,600 are voters.

A total of 12,000 students are taking education. Information about beneficiaries of the housing scheme for the disabled has been filled up and has been sent to the district collectorate for the signature of the District Guardian Minister. However, it has been delayed over government formation.

A total of 5% fund has been reserved for the disabled in Zilla Parishad. Nashik Zilla Parishad received a fund of Rs 3.84 crore for the current financial year of 2019-20. Rs 50,000 will be given to two disabled persons as they got married. A grant of Rs 14,000 is also given for the purchase of flour mill.

A total of 15 beneficiaries have been selected for this and Rs 2.10 lakh will be spent on it. There is not enough money with disabled persons to buy artificial organs. Financial aid is given to them to purchase costly artificial organs. An artificial Jaipur foot of Rs 1 lakh each will be fitted with two disabled in the district.