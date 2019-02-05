Integrated security system not commissioned at Nashik Road railway station

Nashik Road: The railway had announced to check passengers 20 minutes before departing a train at Nashik Road railway station and other principal railway stations from February 1 on the lines of the airport.

The integrated security system (ISS) was not commissioned at Nashik Road due to a shortage of adequate human resources and equipments. The system has been commissioned at Allahabad and Hubli railway stations on the occasion of Kumbh Mela.

There was a plan to commission the system at 200 principal stations in the country including Bhusaval, Manmad, Nashik, Akola, Murtijapur and Badnera in Bhusaval division from February 1, but it was not commissioned at most stations in absence of adequate preparations.

As per ISS, passengers are expected to reach 20 minutes before the arrival of the train. After their arrival at the station, they will be checked through ISS. They will be allowed to enter railway station after security check. The help of railway protection force and railway police bomb detection squad will be sought.

Nashik Road is a lone railway station in Bhusaval division having A-1 grade. On an average 15,000 passengers are travelling daily from the station. Crime on the rise. It is impossible for police and railway protection force to curb due to the shortage of manpower.

The number of ticket checkers is also short. A compound wall is needed around Nashik Road railway station. Metal detector and scanning machine are shut most of the time. A separate cell of CCTV has not functionalised with full capacity. There is no security at platform no. 4. Metal detector door, hand metal and scanner should be installed at every platform. Passengers can enter the railway station from platform no. 4 on the side of Sinnar Phata. There is no metal detector or bag scanner. There are also no security guards and no security near an escalator.