Institution of Engineers of India to honour engineers today

Satpur: The Institution of Engineers of India Nashik Local Centre will honour those engineers who have given their remarkable contribution in the field of engineering in a programme which has been organised today (Dec. 19) at Hotel Gateway to mark 51st engineers day.

The names of the awardees of this year have been announced in a media briefing. The outstanding engineer award has been declared to chief engineer of Nashik thermal power station Umakant Nikhare this year.

A total of 10 proposals were received for this award. The award presentation to meritorious engineers will be held in presence of the president of Saraswat cooperative bank Gautam Thakur and president-elect of the Institution of Engineers of India T M Gunaraja.

The Institution of Engineers of India was formed in 1920, while Nashik Local Chapter was formed in 1984. Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar districts are affiliated to it. The awards are given since last 14 years to encourage newer concepts and research in the engineering sector and to honour those engineers doing remarkable work. A total of 14 engineers are honoured with awards.

President of Nashik Local Centre Santosh Mutha, secretary Ajit Patil, joint secretary Vipul Mehta, Shrikant Bachhav, president of organising committee engineer Sanjay Londhe, president of the award selection committee and joint director of Directorate of industrial safety and health D B Gore were present for the media briefing.

Remarkable engineers award

Dr. Vijay Birari (NDMVP); Girishkumar Sanghani (executive engineer); Samadhan Gaikwad (professional engineer); Tom Thomas (Mahindra, Igatpuri plant); R P Chakraborty (general manager, HAL)

Young engineers award

Prashant Kale (Bosch); Gajanan Rachalawar (Mahindra, Nashik plant); Dr. Tushar Javre (Shirpur); Mahesh Sawande (Crompton); Jayesh Karve (Koso)

Woman engineers award

Sonali Bargal (Mahindra, Nashik plant); Ankita Parakh (Seven Step consultant); Khyati Nirmal (SNJB, Chandwad)